Getting healthier and focusing on self-care are two of the most common New Year’s resolutions, but before you head out to join the nearest gym, you can save money and train at home with Amazon’s latest promotion. The promotion is running on several key items, and you’ll be saving money and getting healthier in no time at all. Most of these items take up little storage space, and can even be used in an apartment without bothering your neighbor downstairs.

You’ll find all the essentials on sale today through AmazonBasics, which is Amazon’s in-house brand. The online retailer has high-density foam rollers, backpacks, medicine balls, yoga blocks, and balance boards on sale for up to 25% off their regular prices. Weight-training is one of the most popular ways to workout at home, since it burns calories, builds muscles, and increases your metabolism, and Amazon has sales on vinyl kettlebells, neoprene dumbbells, and more. You can even save 15% on the low-cost abdominal roller wheel that’s been so popular over the past year. The neoprene dumbbells are easy to keep clean, store, and their texture helps you keep a firm grip, even on your last rep. You also don’t have to worry about them scratching your wood floor, or rolling away when you put them down.

Amazon didn’t mention when this promotion will end, but we assume it’s just to kick off the new year. You can improve your at-home collection, or start a new one thanks to the low prices, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get your sweat on.

You can find the current selection of workout gear and weights right here on Amazon.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.