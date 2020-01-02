Orion Pictures dropped an official “Gretel & Hansel” trailer on Thursday morning, teasing the upcoming horror-thriller before it hits theaters on January 31st. Osgood Perkins directed the film for the studio, which stars Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige, Charles Babalola, and Jessica De Gouw. Rob Hayes wrote the script for the big screen adapation, and the movie was produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, with Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher serving as executive producers.

The movie’s official description reads, “A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.”

“Gretel & Hansel” is one of several high-profile thrillers releasing this month. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can also catch “The Grudge” reboot with Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, and “Underwater” with Kristen Stewart. Later in the month, you can see “RUN” with Sarah Paulson; “The Turning” with Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard; and “The Rhythm Section” with Blake Lively and Jude Law.

Orion Pictures released the official trailer on social media, telling followers, “On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale.” This isn’t the first movie adaptation of the story, though this may be the darkest. Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton starred in “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” back in 2013 when action-thrillers like “Van Helsing” and “Underworld” were releasing yearly, but the movie failed to start a new franchise. The 2013 adaptation did well financially, bringing in $19.6M on its opening weekend before grossing over $226.3M worldwide from a $50M budget. This new version seems much scarier than the action-thriller version released in 2013, and seems to stick closer to the source material, which was dark enough already.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.