Hasbro announced that the company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) this week. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately £2.9B, based on the consideration of £5.60 per common share of eOne. Converted at a rate of 1.31 USD/GBP on December 30, 2019, the total cash consideration was approximately $3.8B USD. Hasbro also expects to redeem eOne’s outstanding senior secured notes and to pay off the debt outstanding under eOne’s revolving credit facility, which together represent approximately £0.6 billion of eOne’s indebtedness.

“We are excited about what we can do together and see tremendous opportunity for shareholder value creation through this acquisition,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer. “Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit. The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We are pleased to welcome the incredibly talented eOne team to our Company.”

Eone has a few irons in the fire at the moment. The company is working on an untitled Mary J. Blige documentary with Amazon Studios, and it has a new medical drama on the way called “Nurses.” A special preview of the first episode launched today on GlobalTV.com. The coming-of-age series follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown Toronto hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

One of the larger projects is “Yellowjackets,” which is launching on Showtime. Written by Lyle and Nickerson, the show is equal parts survival epic, horror story and coming-of-age drama. The story tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The studio is also behind the new animated series “Ricky Zoom” on Nickelodeon.

In the consolidation, Darren Throop, president and chief executive officer of eOne, will report to Goldner. In addition, eOne’s Olivier Dumont, president, family & brands, Steve Bertram, president, film & television, and Chris Taylor, global president, music, will also be joining Hasbro, reporting to Throop.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.