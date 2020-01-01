Disney wants you to know what’s coming to Disney+ in 2020, and the video streaming service put together a Disney+ 2020 promotional video to tease the upcoming series, movies, and originals on the way to subscribers. “The Mandalorian” was the big draw to launch the service in 2019, and Disney wants you to know why you should keep your subscription throughout the year. There’s something for everyone, whether you like Disney original series, Star Wars, classic animation, or PIXAR. The video is just the highlights of the new year, and more surprises will be announced in the coming months.

In 2020, subscribers will watch the return of Hilary Duff in “Lizzie McGuire,” and Marvel fans will get “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision.” The new year will also have something special for Star War Fans, and viewers will get to see the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Other series include the Muppets unscripted series “Muppets Now,” original movies “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” “Stargirl,” “The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” and “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

Down the road, Disney+ will screen the docu-series “Rogue Trip” and “Becoming,” and season two of hit series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the studio’s biggest blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios, which include “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King.” The subscription service released the video on social media on New Year’s Day, telling followers, “New year, new stories—and some familiar ones! From Toy Story 4 and Aladdin to Lizzie McGuire and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, here’s a look at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus in 2020.” Disney’s 2019 and beyond lineup in movies includes “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

