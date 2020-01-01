Paramount Pictures is celebrating the New Year with an official trailer for “A Quiet Place II,” which is releasing in theaters on March 20, 2020. John Krasinski is back in the director’s chair for the sequel, and the movie features Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

The studio released a teaser for the movie back in December but now you can watch the first official trailer. The synopsis reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus served as executive producers on the project, with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski serving as producers. The movie is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and written by John Krasinski.

The original “A Quiet Place” opened in theaters in 2018, and the movie had a $50M domestic opening in theaters before going on to make over $340.9M for the studio. “A Quiet Place: Part II” currently has the March weekend all to itself, but that could change over the next few months. The movie is opening one week before Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” and A24’s horror-thriller “Saint Maud” with Saint Maud Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark, Lily Frazer, and Fiona Thompson. The other big releases that month are Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” sports drama, Disney’s “Onward,” A24’s “First Cow” drama with Alia Shawkat, Dave Bautista’s family-comedy “My Spy,” and “I Still Believe” with K.J. Apa. Fans of thrillers can watch the official trailer below.

