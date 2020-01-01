A new Justin Bieber documentary is set to premiere on YouTube next month, and the video streaming platform released a first look trailer. YouTube released the promotional video on Tuesday afternoon, and the video features the single “Yummy,” which is dropping on January 3rd. Called “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” the new documentary series is scheduled to premiere on January 27th, and YouTube is giving you multiple options to watch the new docu-series. Fans can get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free with YouTube Premium, and everyone else can watch two new episodes each week (with ads) for free on YouTube. If you already have YouTube Premium, it’s an easy decision; everyone else will have to pay. The series will consist of 10 episodes.

YouTube’s official description reads, “For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”

The docu-series will help launch Bieber’s new album, his first in over four years, and will lead right into his new 2020 tour. That event is scheduled to start in the summer, and there are already 45 cities involved. The docu-series will also touch on Bieber’s decision to cancel the final shows of his 2017 “Purpose” tour, which left some fans out in the cold. Not only will fans get to see the fifth album come together, his pre-tour process, and regular interviews, but Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber will probably be part of the docu-series. We will just have to wait and see what’s included in the ten-episode run.

