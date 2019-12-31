The Disney Channel dropped a special preview for “ZOMBIES 2” on Tuesday morning, and the video teases the arrival of the werewolves. The sequel is the follow-up to the instantly popular “Zombies” original movie that premiered on the network in 2018, and the second installment is bringing back a lot of fan-favorite characters.

The original movie was the top cable TV telecast of 2018 with Kids and Girls 6-11 and Tweens and Girls 9-14, and the songs shot to the top of the streaming charts. Shortly after the premiere of “Zombies,” the network confirmed that “Zombies 2” was in the works, and that the sequel will be adding Werewolves to the mix. You’ll meet the werewolf club in the new promotional video, and get an idea on how they will stir things up at Seabrook High. Disney Channel confirmed that “Zombies 2” is scheduled to premiere on February 14th, and it will feature new and returning characters, new songs, and a lot of choreography. The sequel will air on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, making “ZOMBIES 2” the 108th title in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise.

Starring in the movie are Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who are reprising their roles as the star-crossed couple Zed and Addison. Also reprising their roles are Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Carla Jeffery as Bree, James Godfrey as Bonzo, and Kingston Foster as Zoey. The new faces this time around include Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt and Ariel Martin (Baby Ariel) as Wynter.

“Zombies 2” was written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for the original movie. The sequel was directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb, Hoen, Light, and Raso are executive producers and Mary Pantelidis is the producer on the project.

Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, “ZOMBIES 2” resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

The “Zombies 2” music includes nine original songs, with each group having their own style and genre. Four songs were written by Rock Mafia (the team that wrote and produced the hit “Queen of Mean” for “Descendants 3”). The first song debuting Jan. 3, “We Got This,” was co-written and produced by Mitch Allan. The score was composed by George S. Clinton and Amit May Cohen.

The original movie was also Disney Channel’s top video-on-demand property and the number-one title in the DisneyNOW app for 2018. The “ZOMBIES” soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard Children’s chart, #4 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #3 on the iTunes album chart. “ZOMBIES” music videos on DisneyMusicVEVO and other ZOMBIES videos on YouTube amassed over 566M views.

