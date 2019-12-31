The CMA Awards will need a new host because Carrie Underwood is stepping down. Underwood made the announcement on social media on Monday, letting fans know that she won’t be hosting the CMAs in November. It’s the end of era, and Underwood has hosted the event for the last 12 years. The first eleven years were hosted by Underwood and fellow country music star Brad Paisley, and the duo quickly became fan favorites together.

While fans have loved the two hosts over the years, they have been tuning in less to watch the award show. Ratings for the CMAs have been in an overall decline over the past five years, and Paisley had already called it quits. Underwood shared the stage with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire last year, and the trio gave the ABC telecast a 12% boost in viewers from 2018.

Underwood posted a message to her fans on social media, adding, “One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.” She added, “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

The official CMA Instagram account replied, “We love you, Carrie! You’ll always be family to us. Thanks for 12 amazing years hosting the #CMAawards. We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country Music to fans around the world!”

Fans of Underwood can pre-order her first book “Find Your Path” right here on Amazon, which releases in March.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.