Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” adaptation has hit another snag, and it’s a familiar story. According to recent reports, Travis Knight is dropping out of the project, and will no longer direct the film. Knight was the sixth director attached to the project, which was initially scheduled to release in theaters in December 2020. Tom Holland is still expected to star in the film as Nathan Drake, but it’s unclear when the movie will start production or release in theaters. At this point, you can make a movie about trying to make the “Uncharted” movie.

Knight seemed like a perfect fit for the franchise, and moviegoers might remember him as the director of “Bumblebee” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Knight is directing the “Six Billion Dollar Man” movie with Mark Wahlberg, who was actually the original actor tied to the Nathan Drake role. The project has been on Sony Picture’s back-burner for so long now that Wahlberg has aged out of the role. The most recent reports indicate that Holland’s Spider-Man role is causing scheduling conflicts, which is why Knight had to drop out of the project. If you’re a Wahlberg fan, the actor is expected to play the role of Sully in the movie, Drake’s mentor and exploring buddy.

While the movie can’t seem to catch a break, the game it’s based on has always been a blockbuster for Sony. The “Uncharted” series was one of the Playstation 3 and Playstation 4’s biggest sellers, topping the charts with over 41M units sold. The last major release from the game franchise was “Uncharted: A Thief’s End” back in March 2016. The “Uncharted” franchise released on multiple platforms and in various console generations but was always sold as a Sony Playstation exclusive. A spinoff of the main story called “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” was also released, and the publisher made a smaller installment for the PS Vita.

Sony Pictures is releasing “The Grudge” reboot next month, alongside the movie adaptation of “Fantasy Island.” Jeff Wadlow directed “Fantasy Island,” working off a script by Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs. The movie adaptation stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. Nicolas Pesce directed “The Grudge,” which stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.

