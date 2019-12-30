In 2019, Netflix subscribers flocked to “The Witcher,” “Stranger Things 3,” and “The Umbrella Academy.” The video subscription service released several Top 10 lists on Monday morning, highlighting the most-viewed series and specials over the last year. The annual list celebrates the year’s popular genres, movies, series, nonfiction programs, comedy specials, and children & family content, while also serving as a recommended-viewing list for anyone that needs to catch up on 2019’s breakout events. You’ve probably heard of most of the series on the list this year, but if you don’t recognize any, you can add them to your watch list over the holiday weekend.

While the Top 10 lists are fun, Netflix is still refusing to detail the actual viewership numbers for its programs and specials. This has been Netflix’s for several years now, but the company does occasionally reveal stats on an individual basis, though there’s no way to verify those numbers. Looking back on 2019, fantasy series and sci-fi thrillers were the most popular with viewers.. Netflix’s own “Stranger Things 3″ topped the most popular overall chart this year, while in the nonfiction world, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones” and “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” dominated the comedy chart.

10 Most Popular Series on Netflix in 2019

“Stranger Things 3”

“The Witcher”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Dead to Me”

“You: Season 2”

“When They See Us”

“Unbelievable”

“Sex Education”

“13 Reasons Why: Season 3”

“Raising Dion”

10 Most Popular Nonfiction Series on Netflix in 2019

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

“Jailbirds”

“Rhythm and Flow”

“You vs. Wild”

“Nailed It: Season 3”

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Fresh Brewed”

“Awake: The Million Dollar Game”

“Sugar Rush Christmas”

“Prank Encounters”

“Sugar Rush: Season 2”

10 Most Popular Comedy Specials on Netflix in 2019

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones”

“Kevin Hart: Irresponsible”

“Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All”

“Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho”

“Amy Schumer: Growing”

“Bill Burr: Paper Tiger”

“Aziz Ansari: Right Now”

“Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

“Mike Epps: Only One Mike”

