The 2019 box office is coming to a close and Disney is still dominating the charts. The latest Star Wars installment remains as the movie to beat this week, but “Jumanji 2” and “Frozen 2” are pulling in strong numbers across the country. The 2020 box office is starting off with a string of horror movies and thrillers, which could dethrone “Rise of the Skywalker” before the end of January.

“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” topped the box office this weekend with a $72M follow-up weekend. The latest Star Wars installment has now made over $361.7M domestically. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” took second-place on the domestic charts with a $35.3M weekend. Now in its third week in theaters, the movie has made over $175.4M domestically. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the film features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Sony also took third-place with “Little Women,” which made $16.5M across 3,308 locations. Greta Gerwig directed the new adaptation, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, and James Norton.

Disney’s “Frozen II” dropped to fourth-place this weekend, but the animated sequel made another $16.5M for the studio. The new installment to the Frozen franchise has already made over $421.2M domestically, and released in theaters six weeks ago. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed “Frozen 2” for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel. Fifth-place went to “Spies in Disguise,” an animated-comedy from Twentieth Century Fox. The movie debuted at $13.2M across 3,502 locations. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane directed the movie, which features the voice talents of Rachel Brosnahan, Jarrett Bruno, Claire Crosby, Will Smith, Reba McEntire, and Masi Oka.

As we reported earlier, January is filled with half-a-dozen horror-thrillers. Fans of the genre can see Sony Pictures’ reboot of “The Grudge” next week, and the sci-fi thriller “Underwater” with Kristen Stewart the following weekend.

