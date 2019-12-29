CBS All Access announced that the digital subscription service is now available on Smart TVs from LG Electronics, which features the popular webOS smart platform. Customers that have LG TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher can take advantage of the apps, and the operating system is available on select LG smart TVs from 2018, 2019, and 2020.

“Smart TVs and connected devices continue to be a significant driver of CBS All Access viewership,” said Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Entertainment Digital. “Bringing CBS All Access to the popular LG webOS Smart TVs introduces more consumers to the fantastic offering of live programming, original series, CBS hits, classic series and so much more that the service provides.”

If you’re new to CBS All Access, the service is available for $5.99/month with limited commercials and $9.99/month for a commercial free experience. CBA All Access offers more than 12,000 episodes on demand, including all current primetime, late-night and daytime CBS shows in addition to classics like “Star Trek,” “Cheers,” “Medium” and more. You can also find full seasons of all current CBS primetime series like “Evil,” “SEAL Team,” “NCIS,” and “Young Sheldon.” Customers can also binge through past seasons of 14 hit CBS series including “Big Brother” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

There is also a live stream of subscribers’ local CBS stations, including NFL ON CBS programming and specials like “The Grammy Awards” and “The Academy of Country Music Awards.” You can also access to CBS’ other digital channels, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live.

The big shows on the service are “Star Trek: Discovery,” which helped launch the video streaming service, as well as “The Good Fight,” “No Activity,” “Tell Me a Story,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Why Women Kill.” CBS All Access is also the home to the upcoming series “Star Trek: Picard,” “Interrogation,” and an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.” Earlier this year, CBS All Access announced an expanded slate of children’s programming, including new seasons of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and the new “Danger Mouse,” as well as library programming including hits like “Bob the Builder,” “Inspector Gadget,” “Madeline,” “Heathcliff,” and “The Adventures of Paddington Bear.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.