When Disney bought 20th Century FOX, Deadpool fans were worried that Disney would muzzle the foul-mouthed superhero, but don’t stress, he’s getting another movie and possibly joining his superfriends. On Friday afternoon, Reynolds confirmed that “Deadpool 3” is in development at Marvel Studios, which means Deadpool could be bothering some very high-profile superheroes in the future. Details are slim at the moment, but fans of the franchise should be happy to know that Reynolds is currently planning to return to the character and make another movie.

Reynolds was doing an interview on a special holiday edition of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” and told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that “Deadpool 3” is official.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said in the interview. “We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

Deadpool was one of the characters that Marvel picked up when Disney bought FOX for close to $72B in 2018. FOX had the marvel character, and the X-MEN and Fantastic Four franchises, which are now safely at Marvel. The original “Deadpool” movie with Ryan Reynolds made $123M on its debut weekend in 2016 and went on to make over $782M for FOX. Tim Miller directed the movie, which also featured Morena Baccarin. Reynolds returned to the franchise in 2018 for “Deadpool 2,” which made $125M domestically during its opening weekend. The sequel made $785M worldwide and added Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz to the cast.

Fans of the character will have to wait for more details, and those could be a long time off at the moment. Marvel is currently gearing up for Phase 4, which will restart the studio and pick up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The next movie on the schedule is “Black Widow,” which dropped a trailer earlier this year.

