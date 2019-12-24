HBO’s limited series “The Plot Against America” now has a premiere date on the network. HBO confirmed that the adaptation will air on March 16th, and announced the extended cast. The limited series is based on the acclaimed Philip Roth novel of the same name and will be told in six parts. The story imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism. “The Plot Against America” will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis, and John Turturro. The limited series was created by David Simon and Ed Burns; executive produced by Simon, Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, and Jeff Kirschenbaum; and co-executive produced by Philip Roth and Dennis Stratton.

HBO subscribers also have the new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming in January, and horror-thriller fans should set a reminder for the premiere of “The Outsider,” which is based on works of Stephen King. That adaptation features Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Jason Bateman, and Marc Menchaca. If those don’t interest you, you can also watch “The New Pope,” which is set to premiere on the network on January 13th. All nine episodes of “The New Pope” were directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, who also directed the first installment. The cast features two-time Academy Award nominees Jude Law and John Malkovich. Returning cast from “The Young Pope” include Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi. They join Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson will also guest star in the event.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.