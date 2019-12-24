FX is hoping that you aren’t done fixating on Stephen King adaptations just yet, because plans are in the works to bring “Carrie” back to the small screen. The 1974 novel by King, which was turned into a movie in 1976 starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, and John Travolta, is being re-worked again for a limited-series event on the network.

While the 1976 movie “Carrie” is probably the most well-known adaptation, there have been others. In 2013, Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore, Gabriella Wilde, and Portia Doubleday starred in “Carrie” for Sony Pictures, and the reboot made $84.7M worldwide for the studio. “The Rage: Carrie 2” hit theaters in 1999, and that movie starred Emily Bergl, Jason London, Dylan Bruno, and J. Smith-Cameron. “The Rage: Carrie 2” went through several setbacks before the film even hit theaters, and only made $17.7M globally. In the 1980s, there was “Carrie: The Musical,” and after “The Rage: Carrie 2” bombed in theaters, a TV adaptation of the original story was made.

You probably have noticed that there has been an absurd amount of Stephen King projects put into production since “IT” dominated the box office. With “Pet Sematary” “IT,” “IT: Chapter 2,” and “Doctor Sleep” in theaters, the small screen has had the AMC series “Creepshow,” “In the Tall Grass” on Netflix, and “Castle Rock” on Hulu. CBS All Access is putting out “The Stand” with Greg Kinnear, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Kat McNamara, and Whoopi Goldberg, and HBO is releasing “The Outsider” in January with Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Jason Bateman, and Marc Menchaca. That’s not all, Epix is working on “Jerusalem’s Lot” with Adrien Brody, and Alex Ross Perry is expected to adapt “The Dark Half” for MGM Studios.

