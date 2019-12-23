STX Entertainment dropped another trailer for Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” on Monday. Ritchie wrote and directed the film, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The movie follows American Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

The story picks up when rumors swirl that Pearson is looking to sell his profitable business, and they trigger plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail all in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on January 24th, and it will open against Sarah Paulson’s thriller “RUN,” Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard’s “The Turning” adaptation, and “The Last Full Measure” with Christopher Plummer, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Diane Ladd. A few of the other big releases in January include the reboot of “The Grudge;” Kristen Stewart’s thriller “Underwater;” “Bad Boys for Life;” “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr.; “Gretel & Hansel” with Sophia Lillis; and “The Rhythm Section” with Black Lively and Jude Law.

The film also serves as a reunion for Guy Ritchie and Charlie Hunnam, who starred in Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” in 2017. That movie was a rare miss for Ritchie and opened in third place on the domestic charts with a $15.3M debut weekend. The film went on to make $148.6M worldwide, short of the movie’s estimated $175M budget. Ritchie more than made up for the flop with Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” which opened at the top of the box office in 2019 with a $91.5M debut and a worldwide gross of over $1.05B.

“The Gentlemen” seems much more attuned to Ritchie’s earlier works, which include “Snatch,” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” Ritchie also brought “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” “RockNRolla,” and “Revolver” to the screen.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.