The Emmy nominated documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II” is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on January 2nd. The first installment was seen by over 26.8M, and “Part II: The Reckoning” will be a three-night event. According to the network, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II The Reckoning” will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts. “Surviving R. Kelly Part II” will also offer more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges. Lifetime added, “The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.”

The full story will be available beginning on January 2 at 3pm, with a six-hour marathon of “Part I,” airing in its entirety, leading into the two-hour premiere of the second installment. Night two continues with two new hours of content, and will conclude on Saturday, followed by the debut of the documentary film, “Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison.”

In the announcement, Lifetime stated that in the days following the debut of “Surviving R. Kelly” on Lifetime this past January, calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35%, and #MuteRKelly activists were further galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him. The network added, “Public outcry ensured the survivors would not be ignored and more women came forward with allegations of abuse. Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims and spanning over a decade, ultimately leading to Kelly’s arrest. Then in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested on charges including child pornography and kidnapping, facing a total of 18 federal charges.”

Produced by Kreativ Inc, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” is executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc.; dream hampton; Tamra Simmons; Maria Pepin; and Brie Miranda Bryant who executive produces for Lifetime. Sudi Khosropur is co-executive producer. Lifetime released a first look trailer for “Surviving R. Kelly Part II,” and you can watch that video below.

