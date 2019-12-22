Pop TV dropped the final season trailer for “Schitt’s Creek” this weekend, giving fans a quick preview of the last episodes. If you’re all caught up, the final season will feature David and Patrick’s wedding, and follow Stevie’s new career. “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene and Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson. You still have a few weeks to catch up on the old episodes, so use the holiday break wisely.

Not A Real Company Productions Inc. produces the series, with the Levys, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin serving as executive producers. “Schitt’s Creek” is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“Schitt’s Creek” recently earned the show’s first four Emmy nominations this year. The show picked up nominations for comedy series, lead comedy actor for Eugene Levy, lead comedy actress for Catherine O’Hara, and contemporary costumes. The show was also nominated for two SAG Awards, including comedy ensemble and female comedy actor for Catherine O’Hara.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are teaming up again for the animated short “The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire” from directors Riley Beach and Michael Mankowski. That project also features the voices of Bill Burr, Mena Suvari, Norm MacDonald, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, Marlon Wayans, Sherri Shepherd, Tom Green, and Howie Mandel. Emily Hampshire is starring in a horror-mystery called “Home” with François Arnaud, Christian Convery, Erika Rosenbaum, Tristan D. Lalla, and Cat Lemieux. That movie was directed by Adam O’Brien, but it doesn’t have a domestic release at this time. You can keep it on the back-burner for now, and try to catch it when it goes digital later next year. If you’re Canadian, check your local listings to see if it’s coming to a theater near you on January 1st.

