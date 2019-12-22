Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters this weekend and quickly tamed the “CATS” musical, which struggled at the box office. Both of this week’s new releases were met with mixed reviews, but that didn’t stop Star Wars fans from seeing the final Skywalker installment. Lionsgate’s bio-drama “Bombshell” expanded to more theaters this weekend, and all of these movies will have to defend their rankings against several high-profile films that are scheduled to release next week.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brought in $175.5M across 4,406 locations this weekend. That’s the third-highest opening in the franchise, behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made $247.9M, and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which made $220M. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” dropped to second-place on the domestic charts with a $26.1M weekend across 4,227 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the movie has made over $101.9M domestically. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Disney’s “Frozen 2” landed in third-place, bringing in another $12.3M this weekend, which raised the film’s domestic total to just over $386.5M. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed “Frozen 2” for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel.

Universal Pictures’ “CATS” debuted in fourth-place overall, but only made $6.5M across 3,380 locations. Tom Hooper directed the “CATS” musical adaptation, which stars Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Ray Winstone, Jennifer Hudson, Mette Towley, Jason Derulo, Zizi Strallen, and Melissa Madden-Gray. Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” dropped to fifth-place overall with a $6.1M weekend, raising the film’s domestic total to just above $89.5M.

The Christmas Weekend is packed with new releases, but most of them are at the specialty box office, so check your local listings to see which films are available in your area. Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” which could produce an Oscar nomination for the actor, is releasing in more theaters alongside “Little Women,” and the animated-comedy “Spies in Disguise.” If you prefer something different, look for Sam Mendes’ “1917” war drama, Clive Owen’s “The Song of Names,” or “Just Mercy” with Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, and Michael B. Jordan at the limited box office.

