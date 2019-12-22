Nickelodeon has a new animated series called “It’s Pony” scheduled to premiere in January, with a first look coming on Christmas Day. The new show features the voice talents of Jessica DiCicco, Josh Zuckerman, Abe Benrubi, and India de Beaufort, along with Kal Penn, Bobby Moynihan, Rosario Dawson, Mark Feuerstein, and Megan Hilty. The 20-episode series follows the adventures of Annie and her best friend, who just so happens to be an enthusiastic, unpredictable, and carefree pony. “It’s Pony” is scheduled to premiere on January 18th, and following the premiere, the show will air Saturdays on Nickelodeon.

“It’s Pony” stars Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Annie, an optimistic and determined farm girl living in the city with her family and best friend Pony; Josh Zuckerman (Strange Angel) as Pony, who is naïve and impulsive, but loves Annie more than anything; Abe Benrubi (E.R.) as Dad, who treats Pony as a nuisance, but recognizes the special bond he shares with Annie; and India de Beaufort (All Hail King Julien) as Mom, who loves Annie and Pony’s relationship and always has a new project in the works. The first season also features Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle) as Annie’s friend Fred; Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Annie’s friend Brian; Rosario Dawson (Rent) as Annie’s school principal Ms. Ramiro; Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as the landlord Mr. Pancks; and Megan Hilty (Smash) as the too-obsessed-with-Pony friend Beatrice.

The official description reads, “Throughout the season, the series will explore the everyday life and hijinks of two best friends whose optimism and enthusiasm turn any situation from ordinary to extraordinary. Whether making an epic quest down the street to mail a letter, heroically saving the local playground with a bake sale, or simply getting a haircut, Pony and Annie always stick together because life is better as a pair.”

Created by Ant Blades, “It’s Pony” is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon’s 2015 International Animated Shorts Program. A pre-released episode will be available starting Wednesday, December 25th on the Nick App, Nick On Demand, and YouTube.

