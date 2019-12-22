Apple ordered a second season of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” the new comedy series scheduled to premiere on the platform this February. The show is from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, two stars and writers of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and the show is getting a global premiere on February 7th. An Apple TV+ exclusive, the first season will have nine, half-hour episodes. Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz co-created the live-action comedy, and the series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Ganz has written and produced a long list of hits for television, including “Modern Family,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Community,” and a few “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” episodes.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, the ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and Megan Ganz (“Modern Family,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

The show joins AppleTV’s growing lineup, which includes Jason Momoa’s sci-fi series “See,” “Dickinson” with Haley Steinfeld, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant,” “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Anniston, Octavia Spencer’s “Truth be Told,” “Oprah’s Book Club” and more.

A trailer for “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” was shown during E3 2019, and you can watch the video below if you missed the big presentation. The premiere date is just a few weeks away, and should give you something new to stream while your curled up inside avoiding the dreaded winter months.

