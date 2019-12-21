Starz won’t be bringing back “Sweetbitter” for another season. The series was based on the best-selling book of the same name by Stephanie Danler and featured Ella Purnell, Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, and Jasmine Mathews. Stuart Zicherman served as showrunner and executive producer on the project, along with Stephanie Danler who served as creator and executive producer. The second season started back in July and wrapped up in August, and fans won’t getting new episodes. While the show initially drew strong ratings for the network, the network decided not to move forward with a third season.

If you are a Starz subsciber, the original series “Wrong Man” is set to premiere on February 9th, following the series finale of “Power.” The network is also working on the new series “Becoming Elizabeth,” created and written by award-winning playwright and television screenwriter Anya Reiss who will executive produce with George Ormond and George Faber. That series explores the life of the Queen before she ascended the throne. The story follows young Elizabeth Tudor, an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

Fans of the hit series “Outlander” can set a reminder to catch the return of Season 5 on February 16th. The fifth season has 12 episodes and is based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. That show has already been renewed for a sixth season, so fans can rest assured that new episodes are on the way. The “Dangerous Liaisons” series is also in the works, and that show is inspired by the novel of the same name. The series tells the origin story and early years of the iconic characters Merteuil and Valmont, when they meet as passionate young lovers in the slums of 18th century Paris. Written and reimagined by Harriet Warner, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner, the story is told through the perspective of Merteuil. The series is executive produced by Colin Callender, Tony Krantz, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton. Coline Abert, James Dormer, and Rita Kalnejais will also write for the series.

