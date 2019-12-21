Hulu’s “High Fidelity” dropped a first look trailer on Friday evening. The new adaptation stars Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer, as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The new project is a Hulu Original, and it’s premiering on the platform on February 14th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The company released the trailer on social media, telling fans, “After 5 heartbreaks…it’s finally time to face the music.” The movie is an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel, which was adapted into a film in 2000 and directed by Stephen Frears. The big screen adaptation starred John Cusak, Jack Black, and Todd Louiso. That version made $6.4M on opening weekend before going on to make $47.1M worldwide.

The new adaptation centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you have “Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss” and “Letterkenny: Season 8” releasing on December 27th, and “Shrill: Season 2” starting on January 24th. “High Fidelity” is Hulu’s big V-day release this year, while Freeform has “The Thing About Henry,” and Netflix releases “To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You.” If you’re staying in this holiday, which lands on a Friday this year, you’ll have plenty to stream from the couch.

At the box office, you can see “Ordinary Love” with Liam Neeson, Amit Shah, and Lesley Manville; the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island” with Maggie Q and Lucy Hale; “What About Love” with Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia; and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” The specialty box office will also show “Downhill” with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; and “First Lady” with Corbin Bernsen, Burgess Jenkins, Nancy Stafford, and Nico Greetham.

