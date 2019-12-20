Academy Award Winner Marisa Tomei is the latest actor to join Jason Momoa’s revenge-thriller “Sweet Girl” on Netflix. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, and Reggie Lee.

The official logline for the movie reads, “A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).

Tomei recently completed an acclaimed run on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s “The Rose Tattoo” and wrapped production on an untitled comedy film from Judd Apatow starring Pete Davidson which will be released in 2020. This year, she returned for ABC’s live special of Norman Lear’s “Live In Front of a Studio Audience,” reprised her role of “Aunt May” in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and reunited with Ira Sachs for independent drama, “Frankie,” with Isabelle Huppert, which had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will direct the movie for Netflix, marking his feature directorial debut. Mendoza has previously served as the Cinematographer and Producer on “Braven,” as well as Executive Producing “Frontier,” both starring Momoa. Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script for the project, which has current revisions by Will Staples

“Sweet Girl” marks the third feature project in an ongoing partnership between Netflix and ASAP Entertainment. Additional series projects include “Frontier” and “DayBreak,” with future film projects also in discussion

