Hulu’s ongoing “Into the Dark” series has the big New Year’s installment coming up, and it’s going by the name “Midnight Kiss.” The video streaming service released a trailer for the new episode on social media late Thursday afternoon, and the video teasing the cast and story.

In the new episode, several longtime best friends visit a desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival. “Midnight Kiss” stars Augustus Prew, Scott Evans, Ayden Mayeri, Chester Lockhart, and Lukas Gage, and it launches on Hulu on December 27th. This episode was written by Erlingur Thoroddsen.

The official synopsis reads, “A group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play MIDNIGHT KISS, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.”

“Midnight Kiss” is the latest episode produced through the partnership with Hulu and Blumhouse Television. The ongoing series delivers monthly horror event episodes from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. Fans of the franchise can watch the trailer below, and set a reminder to catch the new episode later this month. While your making mental notes, “Letterkenny: Season 8” debuts on December 27th, and “Shrill: Season 2” starts on January 24th. You also have “High Fidelity: Season 1” starting on February 14th.

