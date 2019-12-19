Warner Bros. Pictures announced the “Doctor Sleep” digital release date on Thursday, confirming that the film will release on digital storefronts on January 21st, followed by the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions on February 4th. Mike Flanagan directed the movie for the studio, and the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Ewan McGregor.

You can find order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day. If you would like the retail version, you can find them right here on Amazon.

“Doctor Sleep” struggled in theaters during a crowded box office this past fall. The movie had a $14.1M domestic debut against “Midway,” “Last Christmas,” and “Playing with Fire,” and went on to make $71.1M worldwide for the studio.

The official synopsis reads, “Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.”

You can add the movie to your Stephen King watch-list, which has grown significantly over the past few years. The recent adaptations include “IT” and “IT: Chapter 2,” as well as the recent “Pet Semetary” reboot. On television, the new “Creepshow” series debuted on AMC, and Netflix released “In the Tall Grass.” Hulu has “Castle Rock,” which premiered its second season this year, and CBS All Access is currently working on a limited series based on “The Stand” with an all-star cast. HBO is also releasing a limited-series event called “The Outsider,” which debuts on January 12th.

