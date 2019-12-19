Warner Bros. Pictures shared the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next thriller, “Tenet,” which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Clémence Poésy.

Nolan directed the film from his own screenplay and made the movie with a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing “Tenet” for the studio, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer on the project. Most of the story is being kept a secret, but fans can get a quick glimpse of the movie thanks to the trailer that was released from Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday afternoon.

“Tenet” is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 17th, opening against FOX’s animated-comedy “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie.” The other big releases that month include Ryan Reynold’s “Free Guy” action-comedy, and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at the beginning of the month. The following week is the release of a new “Purge” movie, along with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” The week after “Tenet” hits theaters is the release of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and “Morbius” with Adria Arjona, Jared Leto, Matt Smith, and J.K. Simmons. Any of those dates could change over the next few months, but as for now, July is shaping up to be a hectic month at the box office.

“Dunkirk,” which released in 2017, was Nolan’s most recent release. The war-drama had a $50M domestic opening and went on to make over $526.9M. The movie featured an ensemble cast, including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy. The next big release from Warner Bros. Pictures is “Just Mercy” with Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Tim Blake Nelson. That movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25th.

