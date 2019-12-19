FOX dropped a trailer for “The Woman in the Window,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 15th. The movie stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore, and is based on the best-selling novel by A.J Finn. Joe Wright directed “The Woman in the Window” for the studio, working from a screenplay by Tracy Letts. The story follows an agoraphobic child psychologist that befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. “The Woman in the Window” is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas.

The box office schedule could change over the next few months, but “The Woman in the Window” is currently set to open against the animated-comedy “Scoob” and an untitled “Saw” project. The movie opens one week after “Legally Blonde 3” with Reese Witherspoon and one week before “Fast & Furious 9” and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” The other big releases that month include Marvel’s “Black Widow,” “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation.

Fans of the novel can watch the trailer below, and you can set a reminder to catch the movie in May. If you haven't read the original book yet, you have plenty of time to catch up before the big-screen adaptation hits theaters.

Fans of Adams will also see her in Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” alongside Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Lucy Capri. Adams is also reprising her role as Giselle in the movie “Disenchanted,” a sequel to “Enchanted,” with Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden. Not to be confused with “Disenchanted,” the animated series on Netflix with Princess Bean.

