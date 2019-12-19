Netflix released the “To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You” trailer on social media on Thursday, giving fans a first look at the highly anticipated sequel. The video streaming service told fans, “Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real when another recipient of one of her love letters enters the picture.”

“To All the Boys 2” stars fan favorites Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, and the movie is based on New York Times bestselling author Jenny Han’s YA novel series. Netlix’s official description reads, “What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved—five in all– are mysteriously mailed out.”

Fans of the two YA rom-com stars can watch the trailer below, and don’t forget to set a date to watch the second installment when it launches on February 12th. Netflix is also working on a third installment, which is called “To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.” You still have time to watch the original before the second installment arrives, and if you haven’t read the original books yet, you can find them right here on Amazon.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can watch “The Two Popes” and the new “The Witcher” series with Henry Cavill this weekend. Upcoming projects in December also include “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” “Lost in Space: Season 2,” and “The Degenerates: Season 2.” In early January, look for the new “Dracula” series, “Cheer: Season 1,” “Medical Police: Season 1,” “Anne with an E: Season 3,” and “Grace and Frankie: Season 6.” That should keep you busy through most of January, and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Sex Education: Season 2” will help you close out the month.

