Magnolia Pictures acquired the U.S. rights to “Buffaloed,” and the movie will hit select theaters and on-demand services this February. Tanya Wexler directed the film, which stars Zoey Deutch, who also produced the comedy. The movie also features Judy Greer, Jai Courtney, and Jermaine Fowler. The story follows a natural-born hustler and her descent into the unorthodox world of debt collection as a way out of her seemingly dead-end life in Buffalo, New York. The film world premiered in the Spotlight Narrative section of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, and you can check your local listings to see if it’s coming to your area on February 14th.

“I’m thrilled that Buffaloed has found a home with Magnolia Pictures,” said Zoey Deutch. “This project has been a labor of love for all those involved and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The official description reads, “Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind—and even sharper mouth—to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection.”

“Buffaloed is a hoot from start to finish,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “Tanya Wexler’s direction is perfectly on point and Zoey Deutch kicks major ass.”

“I loved working with Zoey Deutch,” said Tanya Wexler. “It was so much fun to create Buffaloed, a story of a badass woman who embodies the fantasy of punching every a-hole you’ve ever met in the face.”

Brian Sacca wrote the script, with Mason Novick, John Finemore, Bannor Michael MacGregor, Jeffrey Katz, Zoey Deutch, and Sacca producing. Executive producers are Brooke Davies, Elizabeth Grave, James Hoppe, Kirsten Ames, Mary Anne Waterhouse, and Phil Quartararo.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.