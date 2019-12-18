Netflix’s “Anne with an E: Season 3” now has a premiere date, and a special season trailer before the holidays. The popular series is returning to Netflix on January 3rd, and the video streaming service released a quick preview of the new episodes for fans of the show. Netflix released the teaser on social media, telling followers, “Life isn’t about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself.”

If you’re new to the series, it’s inspired by classic Canadian novel ”Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The second season added new characters and storylines while continuing to explore themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity, and empowerment through the lens of its 14-year-old protagonist. The coming-of-age story was reimagined by creator Moira Walley-Beckett, and “Anne with an E” stars Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Corrine Koslo, Dalila Bela, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Lucas Zumann, and Kyla Matthews. A CBC and Netflix original series, “Anne with an E” is produced by Northwood Entertainment and created by Moira Walley-Beckett. The executive producers are Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Ken Girotti. John Calvert serves as producer. If you’re a longtime fan of the show, or the original novel, you can watch the trailer below to get an idea on the next adventures.

This weekend, Netflix subscribers can catch “The Two Popes” and the new “The Witcher” series with Henry Cavill. Upcoming projects in December also include “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” “Lost in Space: Season 2,” and “The Degenerates: Season 2.” In early January, look for the new “Dracula” series, “Cheer: Season 1,” “Medical Police: Season 1,” and “Grace and Frankie: Season 6.” That should keep you busy through most of January, and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Sex Education: Season 2” will help you close out the month.

