Paramount Pictures started the day with a preview of “A Quiet Place: Part II,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20th. John Krasinski returned to the franchise to write and direct the sequel, which stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. The teaser video below promises fans a trailer on New Year’s Day.

The studio released the teaser image above on Wednesday morning, giving horror-thriller fans a first look at the highly anticipated sequel. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski produced the movie, with Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus serving as executive producers.

The official synopsis reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

“A Quiet Place: Part II” currently has the March weekend all to itself, but that could change over the next few months. The movie is opening one week before Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” and A24’s horror-thriller “Saint Maud” with Saint Maud Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark, Lily Frazer, and Fiona Thompson. The other big releases that month are Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” sports drama, Disney’s “Onward,” A24’s “First Cow” drama with Alia Shawkat, Dave Bautista’s family-comedy “My Spy,” and “I Still Believe” with K.J. Apa.

The original “A Quiet Place” was a runaway hit for the studio when it hit theaters back in 2018. The movie had a $50M domestic opening in theaters before going on to make over $340.9M for the studio. A24’s horror-thrillers have become instant hits at the box office in the past, and Disney is expected to dominate the domestic charts with “Mulan,” so it will be interesting to see where “A Quiet Place: Part II” lands on the March chart.

