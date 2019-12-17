By now, you’ve probably heard the Bill & Ted are returning for another adventure. The two members of the Wyld Stallyns are joining forces again to save the world in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on August 21st Dean Parisot is directing the third installment, which stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy- Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Orion Pictures’ official description reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Parisot is directing from a screenplay by Chris Matheson, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, and Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce produced the project. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli served as executive producers. The original “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” released in 1989, and the movie made over $40.4M worldwide for the studio. The sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” released in 1991 and failed to top the original. The follow-up came close, making $38M globally. “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be the most triumphant return of the duo and the third installment to the franchise. No word yet on when the studio will release the official trailer for the movie.

