SYFY’s “Van Helsing” series will return for a fifth and final season. The network confirmed the season 5 order just before “Van Helsing: Season 4” airs its big finale, giving fans one last season to say goodbye to the cast and crew. The show has been a consistent hit for SYFY over the last few years, but the network is moving on and adding new series in the 2020 season. In season 4, the first of four vampire elders has been freed and legend has it that when their four Totems are combined the Dark One will be resurrected. Now it’s a race against time as Vanessa and her ragtag group of heroes faces off against the forces of darkness.

Jonathan Lloyd Walker serves as showrunner on “Van Helsing,” which is a re-imagination of the classic character, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. Season four continues the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during ‘The Rising’. The network teased the season earlier this year, saying, “The series will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise along with unexpected heroes joining the fight.”

SYFY is still the home to “The Magicians” and “Wynonna Earp,” two shows that have also done very well over the last few years. Fans also have “Resident Alien,” a new comedic fish-out-of-water story that follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor. Throughout the series, Harry begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth — ultimately asking the question, “Are human beings worth saving?” The series is a comedic drama based on the popular Dark Horse comics series by co-creators Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. David Dobkin directed the pilot, and Tudyk is joined by series regulars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.