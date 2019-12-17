John Mulaney is returning to Netflix to host “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” a new special featuring Mulaney and some very talented friends. Rhys Thomas directed the special for Netflix, who worked with Mulaney on his standup special “John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid,” and “Documentary Now.” The special launches globally on Netflix on December 24th, so you’ll have something to stream over the holiday break if you’re stuck traveling.

The official “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” description reads, “I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.”

If you need more content to stream over the holidays, you can watch V-Wars Season 1, or A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. The movie A Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is available now, and it was a big hit with the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Netflix dropped the Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay project 6 Underground this weekend, and on December 20th, you can catch The Two Popes and the start of The Witcher Season 1. On January 1st, you can watch the ice skating drama “Spinning Out” with Kaya Scodelario and Evan Roderick, which dropped a trailer earlier this week.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, don’t forget that you can download episodes, specials and movies to your device. You might want to stock up on content before traveling just in case you are away from WiFi and need to burn an hour or two.

