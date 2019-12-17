Depending on your age, you might remember the days when Far Side calendars and weekend comic-strips roamed free across homes and office spaces. Gary Larson’s Far Side was one of the best in the business, and I grew up with the giant book collections that I’d thumb through before bed. The iconic panels have never been authorized to be available online, until recently, and you can visit TheFarSide.com to relive the strip in all its glory.

According to the announcement, The Far Side website celebrates “Larson’s twisted, irreverent genius as never before.” The company added, “An unparalleled comic masterpiece, The Far Side revolutionized conventional considerations of humor in general, and of comics in particular. Its impact and influence cannot be overestimated; the panel has been revered by fans from all walks of life and every corner of the world.”

At the time of Larson’s retirement from daily syndication, The Far Side appeared in nearly two thousand newspapers; over the years, more than forty million books and seventy-seven million calendars have been sold, and it has been translated into more than seventeen languages.

The internet site includes “The Daily Dose,” which is what we call our email subscription letter, but we’ll let it slide for Larson, and a random selection of cartoons from The Far Side. You’ll also find a weekly themed comic collection; sketches and doodles from Larson’s sketchbooks; and periodic unveiling of new work by Larson.

The world still needs Larson’s unique brand of humor, and personally, I am very excited to see his work live on throughout the ages on digital media. You can share the panels and works on other social media platforms, spreading a little joy and weirdness with the world, and ultimately making it a better place one panel at a time.

