Disney released a new trailer for the PIXAR animated-comedy “Onward” on Thursday morning. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on March 6th, and features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie also features Mel Rodriguez as Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe as Officer Specter; and Ali Wong as Officer Gore. Dan Scanlon directed “Onward” for the studio, which was produced by Kori Rae. The video’s official description reads, “Ian & Barley’s quest to spend one more day with their dad.”

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Disney is still flying high with “Frozen 2” at the box office, which recently passed the $1B mark at the worldwide box office, and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” releases this weekend. J.J Abrams directed the new installment, working off a script that he co-wrote with Chris Terrio. The movie is the final installment to the Skywalker saga and stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Billie Lourd, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie will also feature Keri Russell and Billy Dee Williams.

“Onward” is opening against A24’s “First Cow” and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Way Back” with Ben Affleck. The following week, STX Entertainment will challenge “Onward” with the family-comedy “My Spy” starring Dave Bautista, Greg Bryk, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong, which is opening against the Lionsgate movie “I Still Believe” with Melissa Roxburgh, Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, and Gary Sinise. The other big releases currently scheduled for the month include an untitled Blumhouse movie and “A Quiet Place: Part II.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.