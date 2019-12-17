Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that James Wan’s “Malignant” has wrapped production. The horror-thriller, from Atomic Monster, is the latest movie in the genre from the creator of the “Conjuring” universe. This movie is expected to be an entirely new story, unrelated to the ever-expanding “The Conjuring” franchise, and a return to form for James Wan following his blockbuster movie “Aquaman.” The new tale is a great chance for fans of horror-thrillers to find something new to be terrified of in 2020, and add another Wan title to their horror collection.

“Malignant” stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Ingrid Bisu. Wan directed the movie from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, who also worked on “M3GAN” and “The Nun 2,” and JT Petty. The story is from Wan and Ingrid Bisu. You might notice from the cast list that a few names have appeared in other James Wan productions, so we won’t rule out a crossover event until we see the movie.

The studio is keeping the plot a secret for now, but the movie was produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Richard Brener, Eric McLeod, Bisu, Judson Scott and Starlight Media’s Peter Luo serving as executive producers. The film is being independently financed through Starlight Media and Midas Innovation. The behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Don Burgess and editor Kirk Morri, and production designer Desma Murphy. Costume designer Lisa Norcia is also part of the project. “Malignant” is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2020.

If you’re a fan of “The Conjuring” franchise, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is scheduled to release in Fall 2020. The studio’s description reads, “One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.” Michael Chaves directed “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” for the studio, and Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are returning to the franchise for the third installment. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.