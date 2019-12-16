HBO Max already has an unscripted series on its 2020 holiday schedule, and the show is called “12 Dates of Christmas.” The company confirmed the greenlight for the new series on Monday, which is set to premiere sometime next year. According to the network, the show “will follow a cast of singles as they step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles, and mistletoe kisses, all arranged to help these souls find love – just in time for the holidays.”

The network added, “Their romantic journey begins at a picturesque Christmas castle, where the prospective couples will enjoy festive holiday traditions like ice skating, sleigh rides, and hot toddies after a fun day in the snow. Like all great rom-coms, their path to love won’t be easy – filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles will ultimately choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.”

“The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow? Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle—true love,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming.

“12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present. It’s a romantic, fun and feel good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max,” said Objective Media Group EVP Jilly Pearce.

12 Dates of Christmas is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as Executive Producers. The show was created by Michael Beilinson, with Sam Dean as Showrunning Executive Producer, and Suzy Ratner as Co-Executive Producer.

The show joins an ever-growing lineup of content on the network. Subsrcribers will get all of HBO, as well as “Rick and Morty” and new “Adventure Time” episodes, as well as other kid-friendly content that is slated to launch on the service. HBO Max also announced new shows from Elizabeth Banks and Mindy Kaling, and the Ridley Scott series “Raised by Wolves.” The streaming service will also be the home of the DC Comic series “Strange Adventures” and “Green Lantern.” Gina Rodriguez is starring in the series “Bobbie Sue,” andn if you liked “Crazy Rich Asians,” you should look for “The Ho’s.”

Other projects confirmed for HBO Max include an Amy Schumer doc, the entire Studio Ghibli collection, two new seasons of “Search Party,” a musical-series based on the movie “Grease,” four new projects from Ellen DeGeneres, “UNpregnant” with Haley Lu Richardson, new episodes of “The Boondocks,” Lupita Nyong’o’s “Americanah,” and the “Gossip Girl” reboot. This is on top of the original dozen series announced for the service.

