Disney+ set a launch date for “Diary of a Future President,” the streaming service’s upcoming live-action series from I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios. The new series will premiere on January 17th. Gina Rodriguez and Emily Gipson serve as executive producers on the 10-episode series, along with creator Ilana Peña, on whose childhood the show was inspired. Robin Shorr will serve as showrunner on the first season, and Rodriguez also directed the first episode of the series.

Told from the narration of her diary, “Diary of a Future President” follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.

Formerly titled “Diary of a Female President,” the series stars up-and-coming actor Tess Romero who portrays young Elena, an unabashed, ultra-observant, 12-year-old with a strong point of view, who walks through the world with purpose and confidence. Charlie Bushnell, who makes his acting debut in the series, plays Bobby, Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother. Selenis Leyva stars as Gabi, Elena, and Bobby’s sharp and loving mom. Michael Weaver plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her. Gina Rodriguez has a guest-starring role as adult Elena, the president of the United States.

The big hit on the service currently is “The Mandalorian” from the Star Wars franchise. Other hits include the live-action “Lady and the Tramp;” the holiday movie “Noelle” with Anna Kendrick; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series;” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” docu-series from National Geographic; “Marvel’s Hero Project;” “Encore!” from executive producer Kristen Bell, and more.

In movies, fans can look forward to “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” when they are added to the Disney+ service.

