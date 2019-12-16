Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is scheduled to land in theaters on June 6, 2020. Joseph Kosinski directed the long-awaited sequel, and the movie stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. The studio released a full-length trailer for the film on Monday morning, teasing the new characters and the story.

Paramount Pictures official description reads, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.” The studio added, “Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger served as executive producers on the movie, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison serving as producers.

The original “Top Gun” launched in 1986, with Tony Scott directing Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, and Tim Robbins. The movie opened at the top of the domestic charts with an $8.1M debut before making over $365.8M for the studio. The film helped to launch Tom Cruise’s early career, and he went on to make “The Color of Money,” “Cocktail,” and “Rain Man” after the success of the film.

June 2020 is shaping up to be a busy month. Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing “Wonder Woman: 1984” at the beginning of the month, with Universal Pictures expected to release the horror thriller “Candyman” the following week. The other big releases in June 2020 include Pixar’s animated movie “Soul,” and the musical drama “In the Heights” from Warner Bros. Pictures. Ryan Reynold’s action-comedy “Free Guy” hits theaters at the beginning of July, alongside Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.