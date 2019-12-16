The Hallmark Channel found itself as the star of its own Christmas drama this week when the network pulled an ad for the app Zola that featured a lesbian couple getting married. The network decided to pull the ad after receiving complaints from conservative groups, which resulted in a backlash online and sent the hashtag #BoycottHallmark to the top of Twitter’s trending charts.

Quickly following the removal of the ad, the GLAAD organization released a statement on Twitter saying, “@hallmarkchannel’s decision to remove LGBTQ families in such a blatant way is discriminatory and especially hypocritical coming from a network that claims to present family programming and also recently stated they are ‘open’ to LGBTQ holiday movies.”

That tweet is referring to Hallmark’s history of failing to feature same-sex relationships in its holiday movies, while Lifetime, Netflix, and other networks have been more inclusive. When pushed for better representation, Hallmark had said that it was ‘open’ to the idea of same-sex relationships taking center stage in holiday movies, but then pulled this ad the moment conservative groups didn’t like the lesbian wedding. That was then, and Hallmark is ready to make nice for the holidays.

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.” said Mike Perry, President and CEO, Hallmark Cards, Inc in a statement released late Sunday night.

In the same statement, the company added, “Hallmark is, and always has been, committed to diversity and inclusion – both in our workplace as well as the products and experiences we create. It is never Hallmark’s intention to be divisive or generate controversy. We are an inclusive company and have a track record to prove it. We have LGBTQ greeting cards and feature LGBTQ couples in commercials. We have been recognized as one of the Human Rights Campaigns Best Places to Work, and as one of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity. We have been a progressive pioneer on television for decades – telling wide ranging stories that elevate the human spirit such as August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson and Colm Tóibín’s The Blackwater Lightship, both of which highlight the importance of tolerance and understanding.”

The company said that it will be working with GLAAD “to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands.” The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish their partnership and reinstate the commercials.

“Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences.” Perry said.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.