Felix Kjellberg, or PewDiePie as he’s known to over 102M subscribers on YouTube, is signing off and taking a break from the platform. While Felix is leaving YouTube sometime in 2020, the departure will most likely be a temporary leave of absence from his followers. The vlogger told his fans on social media, “I am taking a break from YouTube next year,” adding, “I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell.” The YouTube personality also said, “Just so you know, early next year I’ll be away for a little while. I’ll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads-up.”

The break is great news for anyone trying to become the next YouTube sensation, but it’s probably a hard-pill for his followers to swallow. Going dark for some time might bring back a more energetic PewDiePie, and it might give him time to reflect on his current career and chart his next course. Felix Kjellberg has frequently been at the center of YouTube controversies during his rise on the video streaming service, and has found himself in the spotlight in numerous occasions.

Back in 2017, the YouTuber dropped the N-word in a livestream while gaming, but insisted he didn’t mean the slur in a “bad way.” Felix Kjellberg also hosted a string of anti-Semitic videos, which included Nazi imagery, causing Disney to drop their deal together. Those weren’t the only times that Kjellberg found himself in the news, he was also named in the Christchurch shooter’s video during the New Zealand massacre, and he angered Demi Lovato fans when he posted a meme about her going to rehab. Following the ChristChurch attack, he did donate $50K to the Anti-Defamation League. In more uplifting news, he married Marzia Bisognin in 2019, and the newlyweds could take the time away to enjoy their new life together. Fans will just have to wait to see PewDiePie’s next move and wait to see if there’s a timetable on his return to YouTube.

