After three weeks at number one, Disney’s “Frozen 2” lost its crown to “Jumanji: The Next Level,” but not before the film crossed the $1B mark at the worldwide box office. The animated-comedy is now the sixth film this year to reach the milestone for Disney, following “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” and “Captain Marvel.”

The sequel’s journey to $1B began on Thanksgiving weekend when the movie became the first animated film to break the $100M over the holiday. “Frozen 2” made $130M domestically on its opening weekend, and that total now sits at $366M after four weeks. The original “Frozen,” which released in 2013, made $400M domestically during its theatrical run and over $1.2B worldwide. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed “Frozen 2” for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will close out Disney’s record-breaking year, along with the 20th Century FOX animated-comedy “Spies in Disguise” that Disney picked up during the acquisition of the FOX movie studios. That film features the voice talents of Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland, and Will Smith.

If we exclude the other 20th Century and FOX Searchlights films, the next big Disney release is “Onward” on March 6, 2020. Written and directed by Dan Scanlon, “Onward” features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The story is set in a suburban fantasy world, and introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is any magic left to find. Kori Rae served as a producer on the movie, which is opening against Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” and A24’s “The First Cow” with Alia Shawkat, John Magaro, Rene Auberjonois, and Toby Jones.

