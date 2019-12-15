The weekend box office is filled with new releases week, all hoping to make a splash before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “CATS” hit theaters next weekend. The new releases include “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Black Christmas,” “Bombshell,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Richard Jewell.” At the specialty box office, studios released “Seberg” with Kristen Stewart, and “A Hidden Life” with August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon, and Karin Neuhäuser.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” was the clear winner this weekend with $60M across 4,227 locations. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. The new release pushed “Frozen 2” to second place, but the animated-comedy brought in another $19M to raise the film’s domestic total to just over $366.5M. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed Frozen 2 for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel. “Knives Out,” from Lionsgate, dropped to third-place on the domestic charts with a $9.2M weekend. Now in its third week in theaters, the mystery-thriller has made over $78.9M domestically. Rian Johnson wrote and directed Knives Out, and the movie stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Richard Jewell” made $5M across 2,502 locations. Clint Eastwood directed “Richard Jewell,” which stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde. “Black Christmas,” from Warner Bros. Pictures, made $4.4M across 2,502 locations. Sophia Takal directed “Black Christmas,” and the movie stars Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady, Caleb Eberhardt, and Carey Elwes.

“Uncut Gems” and “Bombshell” hit the specialty box office this week, and both had terrific reviews. “Uncut Gems” made $525K at 5 locations, and “Bombshell” made $312k in 4 locations. Jay Roach directed “Bombshell,” which stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow. Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie directed “Uncut Gems,” which stars Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, and The Weeknd.

Next week is the big debut of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and the musical “CATS.” The following week is Christmas day, and theaters will feature the new “Little Women” adaptation, the animated-comedy “Spies in Disguise,” “1917,” and “Just Mercy.”

