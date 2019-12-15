Telltale confirmed that the studio is working on “The Wolf Among Us 2,” in a partnership with AdHoc Studio. The company is resuming work on the project, and will co-develop the second season of the award-winning “The Wolf Among Us” series with the original cast.

In August of this year, LCG Entertainment completed its purchase of the Telltale Games brand, assets, and technology with the intent to revive the original company’s back catalog of games and to develop new games based on the company’s popular licensed IPs. “The Wolf Among Us 2” is the first new game to be announced since the purchase and is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The title was revealed tonight during the telecast of The Game Awards earlier this week. The game will initially be released for PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and on consoles.

“The Wolf Among Us is one of the most popular titles in the Telltale catalog, so we are thrilled to announce that development on Wolf 2 has again started and assure all of the series’ fans that it is in good hands,” said Jamie Ottilie, CEO of LCG Entertainment/Telltale. “Partnering with AdHoc Studio enables us to work with many of the key creative and development talent from the original Wolf series while strategically growing the new Telltale.”

Returning to work on The Wolf Among Us 2 via AdHoc are directors, Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart; along with writer Pierre Shorette. Also returning are the award-winning voice actors, Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf, and Erin Yvette as Snow White and composer Jared Emerson-Johnson. Additionally, Telltale Game’s former VP of Engineering, Zac Litton, has joined the new Telltale team as CTO.

“When the opportunity came up, it was an easy decision for us,” said Pierre Shorette, CCO of AdHoc Studio. “Developing The Wolf Among Us was my first project at Telltale and the start of a creative partnership with Nick and Dennis, so obviously we’re excited to further explore the Fables universe.”

The game is based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book series from DC, “The Wolf Among Us” is a five-episode prequel, 20 years prior to the events of the comic books. The series features various characters from fairy tales and folklore, known as Fables, who inhabit a clandestine community within New York City known as Fabletown.

