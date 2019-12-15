The long-awaited return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is now set for January 19th on HBO. The network confirmed the Season 10 premiere date this week and released a Season 10 trailer to tease the new episodes. HBO released the trailer on social media, telling followers, “Larry David stars as… Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.”

The show will once again star Emmy nominee Larry David, along with Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and JB Smoove. A few of the guest characters this season are Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Kaitlin Olson, and Jane Krakowski. Created by Larry David, the show’s executive producers are David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and Gavin Polone. The consulting producers include Carol Leifer and Jon Hayman, with Mychelle Deschamps producing.

Fans have been waiting almost three years for the new episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9” debuted on HBO in the fall of 2017. The comedy is going to debut one-week after the Stephen King adaptation “The Outsider,” which premieres on the network on January 12th. That thriller features Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Ben Mendelsohn, Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca. The series also features Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman. HBO is hosting a two-episode premiere to start the limited-series, which will have 10 episodes. HBO viewers will probably see a few promotional videos for the thriller when they watch “Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10.”

The day after the premiere of “Curb Your Enthusiam” is the premiere of “The New Pope.” The cast features two-time Academy Award nominees Jude Law and John Malkovich. The Returning cast from “The Young Pope” includes Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi. The new cast members are Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir and Massimo Ghini. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star in the new season.

