The new CBS All Access series “Interrogation” is scheduled to debut on February 6th. The streaming service confirmed the premiere date this week and announced that all of the first season’s episodes will be released on the same day, so you can binge through the weekend. In the announcement, the network added, “Viewers will see the day of the crime and then follow the evidence like a cold case detective, abandon the linear narrative and determine their own investigative path by watching the episodes leading up to the finale in any order.”

“Interrogation” is CBS All Access’ new original true-crime series. The series stars Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner, David Strathairn, and special guest star Vincent D’Onofrio. The series is based on a case that spans more than 20 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. After being sentenced to life in prison, he continued to fight to prove his innocence. Each episode is structured around interrogations informed by real police case files. Sarsgaard plays David Russell, the lead detective on the case; Gallner plays the accused, Eric Fisher; Strathairn plays Eric’s father, Henry Fisher; and D’Onofrio plays Ian Lynch, an Internal Affairs officer who ends up becoming Eric Fisher’s biggest ally.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, and co-creators Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz serve as executive producers with Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. Ernest Dickerson directed six out of the series’ 10 episodes and also serves as executive producer. Patrick Cady also directs.

The other hit series to watch on CBS All Access include “The Good Fight,” “No Activity,” “Tell Me a Story,” “The Twilight Zone” reboot, and “Why Women Kill.” CBS All Access is also working on a new adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand,” as well as “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” The video streaming service is also home to the Star Trek franchise, with “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Picard” set to debut on the service.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard has joined the new “The Batman” movie with Matt Reeves, but the director did not confirm his role in the film.

You can find the CBS All Access app right here on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

