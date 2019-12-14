PUBG Corporations took the stage during the Game Awards to announced “prologue,” the company’s next major release. The game is the debut title for PlayerUnkown Productions, a new studio within the company, developed by Brendan Greene and a team of game developers and researchers based in Amsterdam. Before leading PlayerUnkown Productions, Greene helped create the massively popular Battle Royale genre and served as the Creative Director for PlayerUnkown Battlegrounds, which goes by the name PUBG. The company released a quick teaser for the game during Game Awards, and fans of PUBG can watch that video below. Don’t get your hopes up, the teaser is just a teaser.

“Our studio was founded with the goal of exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies and gameplay experiences,” said Brendan Greene. “With prologue, we are taking our first steps toward building new technologies and interactions that will help develop my ideas into reality.”

“I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage. Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don’t want to squander,” added Greene. “prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

PlayerUnkown Productions is the new name for PUBG Special Projects, a multidisciplinary game development studio, based in Amsterdam and made up of 25 individuals. The video won’t help you figure out the game’ story or mechanics, because it’s just a forest floor during a rainstorm. If this turns out to be in-game footage, then the new IP will be a giant leap in graphical performance from PUBG. The dynamic weather would also be an exciting upgrade, but we will have to wait a few more months to get the details on the new title.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.