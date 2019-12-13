Sony Pictures is trending to make between $35M and $40M at the domestic box office this weekend with “Jumanji: The Next Level.” The movie brought in an estimated $4.7M in over 3,700 theaters in North America on Thursday night, putting the sequel on-par with the reboot, which made $36.1M on its debut.

A $35M opening would most likely put “Jumanji: The Next Level” at the top of the weekend box office chart. The big competition is still Disney’s “Frozen 2,” which has been number-one at the box office for the last three weeks. The Frozen sequel made $35M last weekend to take the top spot, pushing the film past $338M domestically. Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” went on to make over $962M for the studio in 2017, and was briefly the studio’s highest-grossing film of all time. The film was beaten by “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which made $1.13B at the global box office. “Jumanji: The Next Level” stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Ser’ Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. The cast also includes Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

While it may seem counterproductive, the “Jumanji” and “Star Wars” franchises have formed an unlikely pairing at the winter box office. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” opened one week after “Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi,” and while the movie opened in second-place, it still made $36M on its debut weekend. This year, Jumanji 2 is opening one week earlier than “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previews for Jumanji 2 have the movie grossing the same amount as the original over opening weekend, but it will be interesting to see if the move to an earlier launch date has any effect on the sequel’s total worldwide box office gross.

The horror-thriller “Black Christmas” made $230K in previews on Thursday night, opening in roughly 2,100 locations. Sophia Taka directed the holiday thriller, which stars Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady, Caleb Eberhardt, Simon Mead, and Cary Elwes. Early estimates have the film opening between the $11M and $12M range, the same as Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” which is opening in roughly 2,500 locations. That movie features Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde.

